/‘US will stand by its security commitments to Saudi Arabia,’ says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States intends to live up to its security commitments with Saudi Arabia as per the defence agreement with the country. Rubio assured that Washington will stand by its security commitments to Saudi Arabia amid the fighting with Yemen’s Houthis.

“We have a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. We intend to live up to our commitments on it. We will,” Rubio told US media outlet Fox News. “That is a very dangerous and complicated conflict,” he added.

Rubio added that the Houthis are considered proxies for Iran, and their escalation is a major factor behind rising energy prices. He attacked Iran, saying it is run by extremist clerics with a radical view of their religion.

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Earlier this month, the Houthis seized Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast after capturing three strategic islands, then struck Saudi Arabian oil facilities with a large drone and missile attack.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had called President Donald Trump twice asking for US strikes on the Houthis, but his request was turned down, reported Axios.

‘Iran run by lunatic clerics having an apocalyptic view of their religion’

Targeting the Iranian leadership, Rubio said, “Iran is run by lunatic clerics that have a radical view of their religion—very radical view, an apocalyptic view of their religion. These people can never have nuclear weapons... Eventually, someone has to do something about it or it’s going to happen.”

“Iran can never have a nuclear weapon—they just simply can’t. This is a radical clerical regime. You see how they treat their own people; you see the amount of damage and carnage that they’ve committed... A group like that can never have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

‘American economic sanctions severely impacting Iranian economy’

Rubio also stated that outbound oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to between 60 and 70 per cent of previous levels.

He added that American economic sanctions on Iran are severely impacting the Iranian economy. Rubio blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the Houthis for the spurt in oil prices over the last few weeks.

“The majority of the increase you’ve seen in oil prices over the last couple of weeks, it has stabilized now, has to do with the Black Sea—Ukraine and Russia—and Yemen—the Houthis,” he said.

Slams NATO partners for not allowing use of US bases during contingency

The US Secretary of State also slammed NATO partners who did not allow the use of US bases during contingency and questioned the very purpose of the alliance in such an “absurd” situation.

“One of the reasons why we have bases in NATO—one of the benefits to us—is the ability to project power in case of a contingency. We had a contingency, and we had a couple countries say, ‘You can’t use your base here.’ That’s absurd. If we can’t use our base when we have a contingency, then what’s the point of having the base and, frankly, what’s the point of having the alliance?”

Replying to a question on the Greenland deal, Rubio said, “It’s a great deal. It’s a fantastic achievement... Multiple American presidents understood the geographic importance of Greenland. This is the first president that actually has done something about it.”