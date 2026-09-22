/Trump-Xi state dinner 2026: Who is invited? Full guest list of tech CEOs, business leaders and officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for a two-day visit to the US from September 23 to 25 where the primary talks with President Donald Trump will be held at the White House on Thursday (September 24). Xi will arrive in the US on Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews, where President Trump will personally welcome him.

Along with both the leaders, America’s most prominent technology executives, business leaders and other officials will also join for a high-profile state dinner on September 24. The gathering is set to bring the architects of modern computing and artificial intelligence (AI) directly into the room with the leaders of the world's two largest economies. The scheduled meeting comes amid intense friction over global technology supremacy, microchips and AI safety.

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Full guest list of tech CEOs, business leaders and officials

For a White House state dinner on September 24, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and several other prominent technology executives have been invited. This places some of the biggest names in AI, semiconductors and consumer technology in the room. On September 24, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to a dinner held in the East Room of the White House.



Among those expected to attend, according to US officials, are several major tech figures: Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google parent Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell. Several executives from the financial sector are also anticipated to be present. Both Trump and Xi are set to deliver remarks at the start of the evening.