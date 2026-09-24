/Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after battling cancer

Mushtaq Khan is no more. The actor, known for his popular roles in films, Welcome and Aashiqui, died at 56. He was reportedly suffering from liver cancer and had been undergoing treatment for 15 days at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Khan is one of the familiar faces of the Indian film industry, and his death has sent shockwaves across the film industry and among his fans and followers.

Known for his versatile and humorous performances, Mushtaq worked in several films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and delivered several memorable performances. In Welcome, starring Akshay Kumar, the actor played the role of a disabled hockey player and was widely known for his dialogues, such as "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha."

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The actor's death was confirmed by Mushtaq's business friend, Shivam. Speaking to India Today, Shivam confirmed that the actor was diagnosed with the disease five years ago. But, the cancer relapsed recently. He breathed his last at 7 PM today.

Soon after the news of the actor's passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the actor.

One user wrote,''Legend #MushtaqKhan passes away at the age of 56!

May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends.''

Another user wrote,''Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away. He was admitted to Nanavati hospital today. What legend. So many memorable roles.and dialogues. That #Welcome scene is memorable - Meri ek tang nakli hai.

Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan filmography