/Alarming video emerges as landslide damages houses in Sikkim’s Rimbi village. Watch

A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall damaged several houses and other structures in Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of West Sikkim on Thursday night (Sep 24), officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The landslide sent large quantities of debris towards inhabited areas, damaging multiple structures, including government quarters belonging to the Power Department. Several houses were reportedly damaged or destroyed in the incident. A video of the landslide is going viral on social media.

The situation remains a concern for residents as persistent rainfall continues across Sikkim, increasing the risk of further slope movement, property damage and disruptions to connectivity.

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Severe landslides reported across Sikkim

The Rimbi incident comes amid continued heavy rainfall in the state, which has triggered landslides, mudflows and road blockages in several areas.

In Gangtok district, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has launched an extensive damage assessment following rain-related incidents.

A multi-agency team led by Kabi Tingda MLA Tshering T Bhutia, along with the OSD to the MLA, councillors, DDMA officials, Roads & Bridges Department engineers, the Ranka Block Development Officer and revenue surveyors, inspected affected locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The teams assessed areas hit by landslides, road blockages, mud and debris flows, as well as damage to residential structures.

Roads blocked, public infrastructure damaged

Officials inspected several locations, including stretches of the Luing-Ranka Highway near Bojoghari, Lower Bojoghari, Lingding, High Court Road, TNA Gate, VIP Colony, Upper Z-Bojoghari, Pangthang-Lingdok Road, Pamro Gaon, Ling Perbing, Upper and Middle Luing, Phenzong, Ranka, Rakdong Tintek, Daragaon Upper Burtuk, Sichey and Arithang.

Several road stretches remain obstructed, affecting vehicular movement, officials said.

Public infrastructure has also been affected. The Sewage Treatment Plant at Sichey sustained damage, while debris accumulating near the Enchey School 33/11 kV Switching Station has been identified as a potential hazard.

As a precaution, tarpaulins have been placed over vulnerable slide zones to limit further rainwater seepage.

Sikkim CM urges residents to stay alert

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi and said the government was closely monitoring developments.

“Deeply saddened and concerned by the situation in Rimbi, Gyalshing district, following the severe landslides last night,” Tamang said.

He said necessary directions had been issued to authorities to remain on high alert, monitor the situation and take measures to protect residents.

The chief minister also urged people to remain vigilant during the torrential rain, follow official advisories and support one another.