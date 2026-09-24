/Property registration becomes faster, convenient as model sub-registrar offices open in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Property registration services in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur have become faster and more convenient with the launch of three technology-enabled Model Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) as part of Maharashtra’s ongoing initiative to modernise property registration services.

The centres will provide registration services for a range of property-related documents, including sale deeds, lease deeds, gift deeds, powers of attorney and wills, among others.

The initiative builds on the successful launch of Maharashtra’s first Model Sub-Registrar Office in Pune. The Government of Maharashtra, in partnership with VFS Global and WE Excel Software Pvt. Ltd., is now expanding the model to additional locations across the state.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Designed as modern, citizen-centric service centres, the model offices combine digital infrastructure with streamlined service delivery to simplify the registration process. The centres will reduce waiting times, improve operational efficiency, and enhance transparency while maintaining regulatory compliance and government oversight.

“Following the successful launch of Maharashtra’s first Model Sub-Registrar Office in Pune, we are pleased to expand this citizen-centric initiative to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur,” said Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Government of Maharashtra.

“These centres have been designed to provide a faster, more transparent, and more convenient property registration experience through modern infrastructure, digital systems, and streamlined service delivery. By reducing waiting times and enhancing service standards, we are making government services more accessible and efficient for citizens while maintaining strong governance and oversight. This expansion is another important step in our commitment to modernizing registration services across Maharashtra,” he added.

The Model SROs are supported by end-to-end digital infrastructure and trained service delivery teams to create a seamless registration experience for citizens.

In early 2026, VFS Global, in consortium with WE Excel Software Pvt. Ltd., was awarded a five-year contract by the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Government of Maharashtra, to set up 60 state-of-the-art Model Sub-Registrar Offices across Maharashtra in a phased manner.

Under the contract, the consortium will undertake the end-to-end setup of the Model SROs, including the deployment of digital infrastructure and trained teams to support the modernisation of property registration services.

The Model SROs will operate as an optional service, while existing government Sub-Registrar Offices will continue to operate.

The Model SRO in Mumbai is located at Unit No. 309-A, 3rd Floor, Trade Center, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400051.

The Navi Mumbai model SRO is at 104, Ground Floor, A Wing, Building No. 7, Millennium Business Park, Sector 2, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400710, while the one at Nagpur is functional at 1st Floor, Crosswind Building, Plot No. 380C, Corp. House No. 1019, North Ambazari Road, Gandhi Nagar, opposite Wockhardt Hospital, near Dharampeth, Nagpur, Maharashtra – 440010.

The first Model SRO under the initiative was lauched in Pune at Office No. 14, 4th Floor, Revolution Mall, Paschkmanagari, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra – 411038.

All the model SROs will function from 10 am to 6 pm.

VFS Global

VFS Global is a global provider of technology services supporting governments and citizens, including administrative and non-judgmental services related to visa, passport and consular applications.

The company operates more than 4,300 application centres across 170 countries and has processed more than 567 million transactions since 2001, including transactions handled by VFS Global and CiX Citizen Experience.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global is majority owned by Blackstone, with minority shareholders including Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation, Temasek and Dubai Holdings.

WE Excel Software

WE Excel Software has been operating since 2006 and focuses on digital transformation across e-governance, enterprise solutions, and industry-specific applications.