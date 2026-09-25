/Nations League: Germany draw on Klopp debut; Portugal, Norway win

Jurgen Klopp was denied a winning start to his reign as Germany coach when Cody Gakpo scored a late equaliser to earn the Netherlands a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday, while reigning champions Portugal saw off Wales. Erling Haaland picked up where he left off for Norway at the World Cup with two more goals for his country in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Scandinavian rivals Denmark.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp has vowed to reinvigorate Germany after replacing Julian Nagelsmann following the country's third successive early World Cup exit.

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Klopp returned to the dugout in Amsterdam for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2024, facing a Netherlands side led by ex-Barcelona and Spain star Xavi Hernandez, who succeeded Ronald Koeman as coach.

Germany's night got off to a rocky start when they lost Jamal Musiala to injury in the warm-up. Kai Havertz also limped off but Klopp seemed on course for his first win at international level thanks to Felix Nmecha's goal on 32 minutes.

Netherlands players remonstrated furiously with the referee and their opponents as play continued with Dutch forward Brian Brobbey down injured, before Nmecha fired home a loose ball from close range.

However, Gakpo thumped in a terrific volley in added time from a cross by debutant Ruben van Bommel -- son of former Dutch midfielder and new Belgium coach Mark van Bommel -- to thwart Klopp and Germany.

"There's a long list of things that went well. We got off to a great start, then had real trouble for 10 minutes," Klopp told German broadcaster RTL.

"I'm very pleased with many individual performances, and with the passion, too. But we can play better football -- most definitely."

Frustrating night for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is refusing to set a date for his international retirement at the age of 41, missed a handful of chances and had a goal ruled out for offside as Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in Lisbon.

Joao Felix's deflected 25-yard drive gave new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus his first win in charge.

"It was a very good game from our side," Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes told BBC Sport.

"We controlled the game and had a lot of chances to score more, but we were not capable of it. We wanted the three points and we got that."

In Oslo, Norway surged two ahead against Denmark through strikes from Oscar Bobb and Haaland.

The Danes, who had to watch from home this summer as Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, hit back as Mikkel Damsgaard curled in a free-kick and Rasmus Hojlund nodded them level on the hour.

Haaland grabbed the winner for Norway by lashing in his 64th international goal in just 56 appearances following a cut-back from captain Martin Odegaard.

"That felt good. It's great to beat our neighbours and start with a win," Odegaard told Norway's TV2.

"There's plenty we can do better, but even when we were pushed back, we found a way to take back the lead."

Norway will stay in the capital to face Portugal in their second Group A4 fixture on Sunday.

Greece came from behind to surprise Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade to send them top of Group A2, above Germany and the Netherlands.

Andrija Zivkovic gave the hosts an early lead, but Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis equalised before substitute Tasos Douvikas struck deep into stoppage time.

In Group B3, Kosovo edged the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in Pristina courtesy of a late goal from Vedat Muriqi.

Austria also made a winning start after taking advantage of Sayed Abu Farchi's red card to beat Israel 3-1 in Linz.