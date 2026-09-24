/Hamilton wants to race in Middle East despite not knowing 'what risk levels are'

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 champion who races for Ferrari, has expressed interest in racing in the Middle East towards the end of the season. The US-Israel-Iran war has cast doubt over several races of the 2026 F1 season due to adverse conditions. F1 is expected to deliver at least 23 races in a season. Earlier, the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Grands Prix were canceled, with the latter being relocated to the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia for the first weekend of next month (October 3–4, 2026).

Hamilton wants to race in the Middle East

"I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East," Hamilton said while speaking to reporters ahead of the upcoming race weekend in Azerbaijan, which shares a border with Iran. "From what I have read, things seem OK out there, but I don’t have all the information and I don’t know what the risk levels are. I trust in Stefano [Domenicali, F1’s chief executive] to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we get to go there."

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F1 is going ahead with the previously planned schedule, with the Qatar (November 29) and Abu Dhabi (December 6) Grand Prix towards the end of the season, with Imola in Italy as a backup for the final round.

Formula 1 2026 drivers' standings

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli currently leads the drivers' standings with 292 points, and his teammate George Russell is second with 211 points. Hamilton is third with 191 points and has too large of a gap to overcome to claim a record eighth championship.