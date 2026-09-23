Shah Rukh Khan continues to be India's richest actor. A year after officially entering the billionaire club, the actor continues to be at the top of the game. The actor has seen a slight dip in his wealth, which now stands at Rs 10,000 crore, according to the M3M Hurun India list.

This includes his businesses such as Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports. The second richest actor on the list is Amitabh Bachchan, with a net worth of Rs 4,000 crore. He is followed by Salman Khan, who has a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore, followed by Hrithik Roshan, with a net worth of Rs 2,500 crore.

Khan continues to be at the top. But his net worth has seen a dip in his wealth. As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, his net worth was Rs 12,490 crore, a Rs 2,490 crore drop.

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