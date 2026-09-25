/'Blockbuster' nor'easter develops an eye similar to hurricanes as warnings are issued

The nor'easter set to slam the US this weekend has developed an eye similar to hurricanes, latest photos of the storm show. Millions of Americans on the East Coast are at risk of dangerous flooding from the strong storm off the US coast in the Atlantic. It will bring tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains to Virginia, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and other states.

Jeff Berardelli, Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist at WFLA-TV (Tampa Bay), posted a video of the nor'easter with wind gusts of over 144 kmph and the storm with a clear eye.

"Hurricane-like Eye in Major Nor’easter forces cool air south into #Florida this weekend!" he wrote. "Strongest gusts remain offshore, but power outages and coastal flooding are a concern," he added.

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Areas under extreme threat from nor'easter

New England will bear the most impact from the storm, with Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine expected to get four to eight inches of rain. Coastal flood warnings have been issued in New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. The National Weather Service (NWS) said that over three feet of water could move inland from the sea in these places.

The storm will get worse on Friday as power outages hit millions along the coasts of New Jersey, the entire New York City area, Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts and southern Maine. AccuWeather has predicted the nor'easter to stay closer to the shoreline. This would create devastating conditions on land because of more rainfall and stronger winds. This increases the chances of flooding and falling trees.

Like a hurricane, but not a hurricane

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, "This storm may be remembered for its destructive coastal flooding and severe beach erosion," while meteorologist Ryan Maue called it a "blockbuster" nor'easter. He said it is structured just like a standard hurricane, even though the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is not calling it a named tropical cyclone.

Wind gusts could reach similar levels to a Category 1 hurricane. They are expected to range between 60 and 96 kmph from Friday to Sunday, with the potential to damage property. Some of them could reach up to 128 kmph from Saturday, the range of a Category 1 hurricane.

Rip currents and flooding

Flooding would damage homes and businesses near the shoreline in Virginia, the state's NWS said, where localised flooding has already started. Large box trucks, tractor-trailers, RVs, buses and moving vans will catch a lot of wind and are at risk of being blown over.