/Bias or safety concerns? Bengaluru CEO says firm will not hire men from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP. Here's why

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has triggered a debate over workplace safety, regional identity and hiring practices after saying his company would no longer hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

X user Karthik SG, also known as Karthik Shenoy, founder and CEO of A1 Sports World, announced the decision in a post on X on September 22. He said the move followed what he described as a lengthy internal discussion and disagreement within the company.

What the Bengaluru CEO said

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In his post, Shenoy wrote: “I'm sorry for this... But today we have made it very clear after lengthy discussion and quarrel... We will not hire any male candidates in our company who come from these 4 states in north india...”

He then listed Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Shenoy also noted that one Rajasthani woman was already working at the company, adding that she had “100% supposed this”, referring to support for the decision.

The announcement quickly drew attention online because it imposed restrictions based on both gender and state of origin. Several users criticised the approach, arguing that candidates should be assessed individually rather than on their regional background.

CEO links decision to alleged employee misconduct

Shenoy later provided an explanation for the policy, linking it to an incident involving a former employee.

In subsequent posts, he revealed that the employee was an MBA graduate whose résumé and background checks had appeared satisfactory when he was hired. Shenoy alleged that after around two months, the employee began behaving abusively towards female colleagues despite warnings.

He further alleged that the former employee attempted to force himself on a female colleague. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Shenoy has also stressed that A1 Sports World works with young children, making the safety of both its employees and children associated with its programmes a major concern.

Workplace safety versus blanket hiring rules

The episode has widened the discussion beyond the alleged incident involving the former employee. At its centre is a question over how companies should balance workplace safety with recruitment practices.

Employers have responsibilities to protect workers from harassment and misconduct. At the same time, critics of the Bengaluru company's stated policy have questioned whether an incident involving one employee can justify excluding male applicants from four entire states.

Company policy draws scrutiny