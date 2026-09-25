/Ruckus in J&K Assembly over statehood resolution; BJP leaders enter well of house

A ruckus broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday over the resolution seeking restoration of full statehood, with BJP members entering the Well of the House and protests erupting between the BJP and members of the ruling National Conference, Congress and CPI(M).

The proceedings witnessed heated exchanges as BJP legislators opposed the manner in which the statehood resolution was being taken up. The situation escalated after BJP members came into the Well of the House, leading to disruptions in the proceedings.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the House to hold a detailed discussion on the resolution, saying that restoration of statehood was an issue concerning the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I want the House to discuss the resolution on statehood. It is very detrimental for us not to have statehood,” Omar Abdullah said.

Referring to assurances made by the Union government, Parliament and the Supreme Court, Omar said that a three-step process had been outlined—delimitation, elections and subsequently restoration of statehood.

“We were promised in Parliament as well as before the Supreme Court that a three-step process would be applied—delimitation, election and later statehood. People voted in huge numbers thinking that after the elections this promise would be fulfilled,” he said.

Omar said his government had repeatedly sought to remind the Government of India of the commitment made on statehood.

“We have been making sure that the Government of India remembers the promise. The Prime Minister himself had said, ‘Ye Modi ka wada hai.’ Why are they not fulfilling this promise?” he said.

The Chief Minister said the issue should now be debated inside the Assembly rather than being raised only outside the House.

“We thought it is better that instead of speaking outside, we should discuss this in the House. Statehood is for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. I would also give my points after the discussion,” he said.

Omar also questioned whether the present arrangement, under which the Union Territory administration retains control over law and order, was what the people had been promised.

“We were promised a full-fledged state. Today, we are being offered a half-state, a quarter-state—essentially a state without control over law and order. My question is: do we not deserve the state that was promised to us?” Omar said.

He said the resolution had been brought before the House to press for restoration of full statehood.

“We were promised the restoration of full statehood, and we want our full statehood back. That is why this resolution has been brought before the House,” he said.

Omar also appealed to the Speaker to allow sufficient time for a comprehensive discussion on the resolution. He said the discussion could be held on Monday if the House wanted to continue with regular business on Friday.

“You may take it up today, on Monday, or whenever you consider appropriate. We are in no hurry,” he said.

The protests and heated exchanges over the resolution led to disruption in the Assembly proceedings as members of the BJP and the ruling side confronted each other over the statehood issue.