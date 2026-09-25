/Sahil Wakode death: Inside the investigation into the IIT Bombay student’s final hours

Mumbai: The investigation into the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has widened, with the Mumbai Crime Branch examining statements from students, faculty and hostel staff, while his parents have launched a protest demanding action against those they hold responsible for his death.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student, died on September 18 after being found in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus.

The case was initially registered at Powai Police Station and was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Police have said the investigation is examining all possible angles and have urged against drawing premature conclusions.

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Crime Branch records 20 statements

As of September 25, investigators have recorded statements from around 20 people connected with the case.

Those questioned include students who were present in the examination hall on September 18, teachers supervising the examination, other institute staff and hostel personnel.

The Crime Branch is attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events from the examination to Wakode’s return to his hostel room and the events that followed.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the examination hall and other parts of the campus to establish a detailed timeline.

A key focus is the period after Wakode was asked to leave the examination hall and before he returned to his hostel.

Professor Doolla’s statement yet to be recorded

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was supervising the examination, has been named as an accused in the case following allegations made by Wakode’s family.

His statement has, however, not yet been recorded by the Crime Branch, according to sources.

IIT Bombay has asked Doolla to proceed on leave amid the ongoing inquiry. He had earlier been removed from his administrative position as Dean.

The allegations against him, including those relating to caste-based harassment and abetment, remain under investigation.

Locked phone poses challenge

Sahil’s mobile phone has emerged as an important piece of evidence for investigators.

The phone is secured by a pattern lock, and police have so far been unable to access its contents. Investigators are seeking technical and forensic assistance to determine the communications and other digital activity on the device.

Missed-call notifications were reportedly visible on the phone, but investigators have not yet been able to establish who contacted Sahil or whom he contacted.

His laptop has also been secured and sent for forensic examination.

The digital evidence could help investigators establish what happened in the hours before his death and whether there were communications or searches relevant to the investigation.

CCTV becomes key part of probe

CCTV footage from the examination hall has also become an important element of the investigation.

The footage reportedly shows Wakode seated in the examination hall and looking towards something near his lap or pocket. Professor Doolla is then seen approaching him and subsequently taking him out of the examination hall.

Investigators are now examining footage from other locations on campus to establish what happened after Wakode left the examination hall.

The footage is being treated as evidence for establishing the sequence of events, rather than as a conclusion about what caused his death.

IIT Bombay sets up internal panel

Alongside the police investigation, IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.

The panel is headed by Professor Ramesh Venkateswaran, chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Palakkad, and has been asked to submit its findings within a week.

The internal inquiry is separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The institute has also issued an apology over an earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.

Parents’ hunger strike moves from IIT Bombay to Azad Maidan

Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, began an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai on September 24, demanding action against those they hold responsible for their son’s death.

The family had planned to stage the protest outside the IIT Bombay campus. However, they were stopped by police while travelling towards Powai and were subsequently taken for a meeting with officials of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

The parents then shifted their protest to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

However, their protest at Azad Maidan was also disrupted. With arrangements underway for Ganesh Visarjan, police asked the family to leave the protest site, following which they had to vacate Azad Maidan.

The family has said it intends to continue its protest and hunger strike.

Among their demands are action against those named in the case, preservation and examination of CCTV and electronic evidence, and a probe by an independent central agency.

The parents have also alleged that Sahil faced caste-based discrimination and harassment at IIT Bombay. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established by the police probe.

NCSC begins its own inquiry

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has also entered the matter.

NCSC chairman Kishor Makwana conducted a spot inquiry at IIT Bombay on September 24 following the allegations raised by Sahil’s family.

The commission is examining the family’s allegations concerning caste-based discrimination and harassment and the circumstances preceding the student’s death.

Exams postponed amid campus unrest

The controversy has also affected IIT Bombay’s academic calendar.

The institute has postponed its mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27. The examinations are now scheduled to be held on October 10 and 11.

The campus has witnessed protests and demands from students for greater accountability, clearer procedures in examination-related cases and stronger student-support mechanisms.

What investigators are looking at now

The investigation is now focused on piecing together several strands of evidence.

The Crime Branch is examining the examination-hall incident, CCTV footage, statements from students and staff, electronic devices and the events leading up to Wakode’s death.

At the same time, the allegations raised by his family about caste-based discrimination are being examined, while IIT Bombay’s internal committee is conducting a separate institutional inquiry.

For investigators, establishing a precise timeline of September 18 remains crucial.