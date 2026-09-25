/Myanmar training camp case: US national, 6 Ukrainians allowed to meet their families abroad

A couple of days after US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke was granted default bail by a special NIA court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue, Dyke and 6 Ukrainian nationals were granted permission on Thursday (Sept 24) to travel to the USA and Ukraine to meet their families for one month, subject to certain conditions and formalities.

Observing that the right to travel abroad is an extension of a fundamental right under the Constitution of India, the court also directed the release of their passports.

The permission granted to Dyke and 6 Ukrainian nationals is valid for one month after which they have to return to India and inform the court within 72 hours.

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"Accused Matthew Aaron Vandyke and co-accused persons, namely Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim alias Maksym and Kaminskyi Viktor, are allowed to go abroad to the USA and Ukraine, respectively, as per Law for a period of one month only, to be calculated from the date they board flights, subject to the following conditions, said the court in its order.

While hearing the bail applications, the court noted that the accused persons have shown their willingness to join the investigation when asked by NIA.

The accused have been asked to join the investigation by video conferencing whenever required by the NIA.

The court has also directed them to furnish details of their residential addresses, working mobile numbers, and e-mails to NIA within 24 hours of passing the order.

What is the Myanmar training camp case?

The case involves the March 2026 arrest of American national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals by National Investigation Agency (NIA) over allegations of illegally entering Myanmar via Mizoram to train ethnic armed groups in drone warfare.

The NIA claimed the group crossed the border without valid travel documents to supply European drones and train Myanmar-based rebel groups.