/Winter coat, gloves in September? Trump’s Xi welcome sparks social media buzz

US President Donald Trump’s decision to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (Sep 23) quickly became a talking point, but not only because of the diplomatic significance of the visit. Trump appeared at the Maryland military base wearing a heavy winter coat and leather gloves as Xi arrived for his US visit. The temperature was around 64-65 degrees Fahrenheit (about 18 degrees Celsius), prompting social media users to question the unusual choice of attire.

Video from the ceremony showed US Marines preparing a red carpet as Xi walked down the aircraft stairs. Trump and Xi, accompanied by their spouses, then stood side by side for the national anthems as cannons fired a ceremonial salute.

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A military jet flew overhead during the proceedings. Trump visibly winced as the aircraft passed, while Xi appeared to watch calmly.

A break from usual protocol

The elaborate tarmac welcome also marked a departure from the more restrained protocol generally used for leaders of major US rivals.

Trump has previously opted for highly visible welcomes, including during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2025 visit to Alaska, when a red carpet was rolled out for him.

Former President Joe Biden, meanwhile, greeted Xi in San Francisco in 2024 after the Chinese leader arrived at the location of their summit. That meeting also featured a military guard and red carpet, but not at the airport tarmac.

Trade tensions shadow Xi’s visit

Xi’s visit comes amid continuing disputes between Washington and Beijing over trade, artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Trump has faced criticism from some domestic opponents over his approach towards China.