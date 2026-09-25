/Park Ji Hyun makes history as first Korean actress nominated for International Emmy



Actress Park Ji Hyun, best known for her roles in Hidden Face, See You at Work Tomorrow and Flex X Cop, is making headlines for scripting history for becoming the first actress from South Korea to be nominated for an International Emmy. She will compete against actresses from Belgium, Mexico and the UK, with the winners to be announced in New York on November 23.

For which show has Park Ji Hyun been nominated for an International Emmy?

Park Ji Hyun has been nominated for the Netflix series You and Everything Else in the Best Actress category. The South Korean actress will be competing against Mona Mina Leon of Belgium, Barbara Mori of Mexico and Sheridian Smith of United Kingdom. This marks the first time a Korean actress has been nominated for an acting award at the International Emmy Awards.

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Her nomination marks the first time a Korean actress has been nominated for an International Emmy acting award. Korean male performers have previously received acting nominations, including Jang Hyuk in 2011 for The Slave Hunters and the late Lee Sun Kyun in 2022 for Dr Brain.

What is the show You and Everything Else all about?

The South Korean drama You and Everything Else follows the story of Ryu Eun Jung (played by Kim Go Eun) and Cheon Sang Yeon (played by Park Ji Hyun) from their school days in the 1990s through their forties. Their bond walks a fine line between deep affection and bitter envy as they navigate different backgrounds, career paths as a screenwriter and film director and personal conflicts.

After years of estrangement and professional betrayal, the two reunite when Sang Yeon faces a terminal illness and makes a shocking final request to Eun Jung. The show focuses on the profound and often overlooked pain of losing a platonic relationship rather than a romantic one.