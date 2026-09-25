/Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder detained by NYPD outside UN Headquarters

Actresses Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were reportedly detained by the New York Police Department on Thursday for participating in a mass protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. The demonstration was held against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was adrressed the UN General Assembly on Thursday.



Protesters staged a sit-in outside the UN complex, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. They also condemned US military support for Israel. Local media reported that more than 100 demonstrators were taken into custody, including Saradon and Einbinder, although the NYPD did not immediately confirm the exact number of arrests.

Photographers captured Sarandon being escorted away by police officers while videos circulating on social media showed Hacks star Einbinder with her hands zip-tied behind her back as officers led her away from the protest.

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Sarandon has been known for her open support of the Palestinians. Earlier this month, while promoting her film The Echo Chamber at the Venice International Film Festival, she said she had continued to face professional consequences because of her political views.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me,” Sarandon said during a press conference.

Einbinder too has on several occasions spoken about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She recently criticised singer Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian remarks made during a concert.



At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Einbinder said the conflict in Gaza was “an issue that’s very dear to my heart." She also spoke about distinguishing Jewish identity from the policies of the Israeli state.

Celebrities join demonstration outside UN

Several high-profile figures from the entertainment industry joined the protest, including actors Elliot Page, Cynthia Nixon, Caleb Hearon, and Sarah Sherman, as well as musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Demonstrators held signs with slogans such as “End the Genocide,” “Stop Arming Israel,” “Fund People Not Bombs,” “Free Palestine,” and “Stop Bombing Iran, Lebanon, Palestine.”