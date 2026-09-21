/Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies at 27 in rehab facility

Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, has died at the age of 27. Presley died on Sunday at a rehab facility as per Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. Presley’s father was Rande Gerber, a businessman. His sister is model and actress Kaia Gerber.

The family’s representative told the media, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.” An autopsy has yet to be completed.

The exact cause of his death is not known yet.

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About Presley Gerber

Born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999, Presley was also a model. He was charged with a DUI in December 2019, and in 2020, he got a tattoo on his face that read, “MISUNDERSTOOD.” A year later, he was spotted without it and had seemingly removed it.

Before his death, Presely began opening up about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said on the Studio 22 podcast.

“Mental health is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it. That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

He added, “I’ve seen a lot of stuff and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

In an Instagram video posted in December 2025, Presley had opened up about the several depressant medications he was on, including Buprenorphine, Xanax and Valium, to treat his “panic attacks.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” he said. He had added that he wanted to reach out to as many people as he could via his video.