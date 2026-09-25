/Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LoC, visits mega eye camp in Tangdhar

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Friday visited forward areas and formations of the Chinar Corps under Northern Command to review operational preparedness and the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

During his visit to the forward areas, General Seth was briefed by commanders on the prevailing security environment, operational readiness and capability development initiatives. He was also apprised of measures being undertaken to maintain a robust security posture along the LoC and ensure preparedness for counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

Interacting with troops deployed in operational areas, the Army Chief commended all ranks for maintaining a high level of vigilance across the operational spectrum.

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General Seth reiterated the thrust areas of “VIJAY”, the Army’s five-point guiding framework aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a future-ready force capable of responding at short notice across the full spectrum of operations.

The COAS also appreciated the coordination between the Indian Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

During his visit to Tangdhar, General Seth also inspected the Advanced Surgical Eye Camp being conducted under Operation Drishti 2026. The initiative is providing specialised ophthalmic care to serving personnel, Veer Naris, veterans, dependents and civilians, with particular focus on people living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas of Jammu and Kashmir.