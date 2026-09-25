/Robert Pattinson's Primetime trimmed by CBFC: cuts frontal nudity, adds disclaimer

Of all the Hollywood movies that have gone under the scissors of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Robert Pattinson's latest is the newest addition.

Despite the backlash over editing faced by Hollywood releases in India, most recently with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Pattinson's film has met the same fate.

Released on September 25, the crime thriller was granted an 'A' certificate after making the changes advised by the board, which included the removal of nude scenes.

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The certificate was handed over three days before the release.

Robert Pattinson's Primetime gets A certificate.

Despite receiving an adult certification from the CBFC, the film still had to go through several cuts.

According to Variety India, the board asked the makers to remove the seven seconds of frontal nudity visuals. They also asked for the muting of obscene words.

As per the certificate, the runtime of the movie is 110.15 minutes (1 hour, 50 minutes and 15 seconds).

The CBFC has also asked the makers to add a 10-second disclaimer informing viewers that the film is intended for adult audiences due to its visuals and sensitive themes.

“This film is strictly intended for adult audiences due to its sensitive theme and the disturbing nature of certain visuals and sequences. Viewer discretion is strongly advised," it reads.

The makers have also added a static anti-alcohol warning on screen. An alcohol brand was also blurred in the movie.

The Primetime : What is the movie about?

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the movie stars Pattinson as a television journalist and "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen, and takes the audience back to the mid-2000s when Hansen hosted the widely discussed NBC show in which his team conducted sting operations with law enforcement to confront people, who planned decoys online targeting minors.