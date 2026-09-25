/Tom Cruise opens up on reuniting with Kate and William three years after Top Gun: Maverick, calls it 'amazing'

Tom Cruise was all over the internet after his photos with British royals Kate Middleton and Prince William went viral from the London premiere of his new film, Digger.

Netizens saw the photos of Tom with Kate and Prince William as a reunion, as the moment came years later.

The last time the trio was spotted together on a red carpet was in May 2022, when they joined Cruise for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

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Days after the photos went viral, Cruise spoke about the night and what it was like to be reunited with the two royals.

On Friday, during an appearance on the U.K. chat show The Graham Norton Show, Cruise was asked about his reunion with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“They are amazing — very charismatic. I had such a good time,” Cruise said of the royal couple, as per PEOPLE.

Kate and William walk the red carpet with Tom Cruise

At the Digger premiere, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the event at London's ODEON Luxe Leicester Square. Kate, who has been staying away from the media glare for a while now, walked out wearing a glamorous Jenny Packham gown. The purple gown featured a plunging neckline with long pants and an attached train.

The balloon sleeves and detailing on the top were beautiful. For the night, she wore the Queen Mother's 103-year-old Amethyst Sautoir Necklace. The historic piece of jewellery, dating back to 1923, featured pearls, diamonds and a heart-shaped pendant. She paired the necklace with pearl drop earrings. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a black velvet jacket with a white shirt and a bow tie. Tom, on the other hand, wore a white shirt, black jacket and a bow tie. The trio was seen laughing and chatting on the red carpet.

At the premiere, the couple met the Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu and the other cast members on the red carpet

More about the Digger

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, the film stars Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an immensely wealthy oil tycoon, who is challenged by the authorities over the disaster that's going to happen because of his business. Without trusting anyone, he gets on the work himself.