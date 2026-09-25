/Meta AI chief posts edited Altman-Dario pic with PM Modi, deletes it later

Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang took to social media to share memes and jokes about Meta's newly launched AI assistant called Muse, a viral AI tool from Meta. He then went on to post an edited photo featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two of the biggest names in the AI race, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

The photo, which is originally from the India AI Impact Summit, shows PM Modi along with several AI leaders, including Altman and Amodei holding hands. Wang inserted the furry and cuddly mascot of Muse holding hands with both Dario and Altman, which was a subtle dig at the business rivalry of the two, also playing up Muse's capabilities.

In that moment, as PM Modi held hands with several AI leaders while they posed triumphantly, Altman and Dario declined to join hands, breaking the chain and making the entire scene noticeably awkward.

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"What can't Muse do?" Wang wrote while sharing the image on X.

"let me know where Muse can pick up his Nobel peace prize?", he added.

Later, Wang deleted the edited photograph and did not give a clear reason for taking it down.

About Meta's viral AI tool

Meta has launched Muse, an AI assistant designed to help consumers with everyday tasks and projects. The assistant is a key part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of delivering “personal superintelligence” and will initially be available only to users in the US.