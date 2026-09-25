/Beijing to Washington! Ivanka Trump makes a style statement in Chinese designer Guo Pei for President Xi Jinping’s White House welcome

Designer wear often becomes a talking point at high-profile diplomatic gatherings, with carefully chosen silhouettes and colours adding a fashion moment to formal occasions. Ivanka Trump drew attention at the White House welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, stepping out in a striking blue ensemble by Chinese couturier Guo Pei.

Ivanka Trump opts for Chinese designer Guo Pei

While attending the White House welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, Ivanka Trump made a notable fashion choice. The US president’s eldest daughter arrived at the high-profile event wearing a striking creation by Beijing-based Chinese couturier Guo Pei, bringing a touch of Chinese fashion to the diplomatic occasion.

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For the ceremony on Thursday, Ivanka wore a robin’s-egg blue dress paired with a matching jacket featuring silver embroidery. The outfit was designed by Guo Pei, one of China’s most internationally recognised couturiers. Ivanka attended the event alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, who wore a white belted midi dress from the London-based fashion label Self-Portrait.

Ivanka and Arabella were seated prominently during the ceremony, alongside Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. The positioning also attracted attention, as several senior members of the Trump administration were seated farther back.

Ivanka Trump and family's China connection

The choice also comes against the backdrop of Ivanka's earlier connections with China. During Donald Trump's first presidency, Ivanka served as an unpaid adviser and was involved in engagements with Chinese officials.

Her daughter Arabella previously attracted attention in China after performing the traditional Chinese song "Mo Li Hua" and reciting Tang dynasty poetry in Chinese during Xi and Peng's 2017 visit to the United States. Later that year, Donald Trump showed Xi videos of Arabella speaking to the Chinese president and Peng Liyuan.

In addition, Ivanka Trump’s company (Ivanka Trump Marks LLC) received multiple trademark approvals and provisional grants from China in 2018 covering fashion/lifestyle goods as well as unusual categories like voting machines and nursing homes. She announced the shutdown of her namesake fashion brand in July 2018, stating she wanted to focus on her role as an unpaid White House adviser. Following her father's presidency, she officially announced in November 2022 that she was stepping away from politics and would not join Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Who is Guo Pei?

Guo Pei is a renowned Chinese fashion designer and the pioneer of haute couture in China. She became a global household name in 2015 when pop star Rihanna wore her massive, hand-embroidered yellow cape gown to the Met Gala. She is the first-born-and-raised Asian designer invited to be a guest member of France's prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

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