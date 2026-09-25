/Watch: PM Modi joins Bhajan Clubbing event in Delhi on Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 25) attended the ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Prime Minister was seen listening to bhajans while playing the headless tambourine and clapping along. He also waved to the gathered audience as he arrived at the event.

“Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!,” he wrote on X while sharing clips from the event.

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Earlier in the day, Modi paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya and highlighted his philosophy of “Antyodaya”, which focuses on the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society. The Prime Minister said the philosophy continues to inspire public welfare and nation-building.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today.”

The Prime Minister also urged people to follow Deendayal Upadhyaya's thoughts and ideals and fulfil their social and national responsibilities.

“Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing.”

‘Bhajan Clubbing’ brings large groups, particularly youngsters, together in community settings to sing bhajans and devotional songs. Modi has described the concept as being “no less than global concerts” and called it a way to blend spirituality with modernity while preserving the sanctity of bhajans.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a political thinker, economist and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Born on September 25, 1916, he was also a proponent of the Integral Humanism ideology.