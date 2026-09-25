/The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani starrer makes a strong start, earns Rs 76.90 crore globally

Nani has set a new personal benchmark at the box office with The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama opened in theatres on September 24 and has recorded the actor’s highest opening-day collection to date. The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor to the domestic business.

The Paradise box office collection on day one: Nani scores career-best opening

As per the Sacnilk report, on day one, The Paradise collected a net of Rs 34.65 crore across 9732 shows. This brings a total India gross collections to Rs 54.90 crore, and the total net collection of India stands at Rs 46.25 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 22 crore in gross collection, with its total worldwide gross collection at Rs 76.90 crore. Day 1 collection of Rs 34.65 Cr represents a 198.7% growth from yesterday's net collection of Rs 11.60 Cr (opening day).

The Paradise review

As per WION's Nikita Toppo, The Paradise has almost all the ingredients for a powerful action drama: a strong cast, a community fighting for recognition, revenge and plenty of action. But instead of using these elements effectively, the film keeps adding more ideas, characters and subplots until it becomes exhausting to watch.

Nani has given his all to the role, while Mohan Babu also makes his character, Maalik, intimidating. However, the screenplay ends up undermining many of these strengths. While the film makes you believe that something powerful is cooking, the story keeps getting stretched. If you are planning to watch The Paradise, only go for the good performances, striking visuals and Nani, as the writing makes sitting through the film feel much longer than it actually is.

All about The Paradise

The Telugu-language period action film The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The story takes place in the Paradise area of Secunderabad during the 1980s. A marginalised tribal community lives here without legal recognition, basic rights, or citizenship. A powerful and cruel local dictator named Shikanja Malik controls the region and keeps the tribe under his absolute rule through fear and violence.

Also Read: Nani clarifies Bengaluru Court order restraining defamatory content does not target genuine movie reviews