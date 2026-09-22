/Bengaluru court restrains defamatory content against Nani's The Paradise ahead of release

In a decisive legal action to safeguard film investments, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge in Bengaluru passed an ex-parte ad interim injunction on September 19 restraining the distribution of allegedly false and derogatory material against The Paradise. The plea was brought forward by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, the production house backing Nani’s project, just days before its scheduled global theatrical release on September 24.

According to a report by Live Law, the producer sought both a permanent and mandatory injunction alongside urgent interim relief. The petition emphasized that substantial funds had been funnelled into the production, marketing, and distribution of the film, directed by Srikanth Odela and featuring Nani in the lead role.

The move comes a month after Toxic: A Fairytale of Grown Ups was subjected to online trolling from the day of its release.

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Targeted defamation vs fair criticism

The producer submitted to the court that derogatory comments, targeted posts, and specific URLs began flooding social media platforms shortly after the film's official teaser dropped on August 6. The filing argued that the coordinated attacks went far beyond fair artistic critique, amounting to targeted commercial defamation intended to sabotage the film's box-office potential right before its theatrical debut.

To prevent irreversible commercial harm, the producer requested the court to dispense with prior notice to the defendants. Advance warning, the plea argued, could prompt unidentified actors to delete, alter, or further disseminate the defamatory links across other networks.After reviewing the evidence, the court agreed that the producer had established a prima facie case. The judge observed that the material appeared designed to undermine the production's commercial value rather than provide standard artistic evaluation.

The court further noted:"Unrestricted viral dissemination of the material immediately before the film's release could cause unquantifiable and irreversible economic and reputational damage."It concluded that the balance of convenience clearly favoured the film's production team.

The court order restrains the defendants, their officers, agents, and any entities acting on their behalf from "hosting, publishing, transmitting, reproducing or making available the allegedly false and defamatory content specifically identified in the schedule to the plaint."

The interim order is effective through the film's release up until the next formal hearing date on October 28, 2026.

The producer has been instructed to serve copies of the plaint, supporting documents, application, and court order to the defendants in accordance with procedural rules.

The Toxic example

The preventative legal action taken by the makers of The Paradise highlights a growing industry response to online targeted campaigns—a phenomenon that recently impacted the theatrical run of the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Released in August, Toxic posted a massive opening day of over Rs 100 crore globally, driven by high audience anticipation. However, the film immediately faced intense online scrutiny, heavy criticism over its narrative and adult content, and rapid negative word-of-mouth that contributed to a sharp drop in box-office collections from day two onward.