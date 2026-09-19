/Nani was already a fan of Raghav Juyal before The Paradise: 'He did even more than he had done in Hindi'

Natural star Nani opens up about his experience of working with Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, revealing that he was already an admirer of the actor’s work in Kill and was excited when director Srikanth Odela described him as the “perfect casting” for the film’s antagonist.

Nani has revealed that he was already a fan of Raghav Juyal’s work even before the two actors came together for The Paradise. Speaking about his experience of working with Raghav, Nani recalled watching Kill and being struck by the actor’s contribution to the film. He revealed that he spent nearly an hour discussing the nuances of Raghav’s performance with his friends and cousins, adding, “I know what role he played in its success. I know why we talk about Kill, and I know how much of a contribution came from Raghav’s side to that film.”

Interestingly, Nani revealed that he never discussed his admiration for Raghav with director Srikanth Odela. So when Srikanth was narrating The Paradise to him and described the antagonist as “the villain in Kill — perfect casting,” Nani was immediately excited. At the same time, he wondered whether the actor’s distinct performance style would translate seamlessly into Telugu, given that working in a language other than one’s own can sometimes limit the scope for spontaneous improvisation and the little nuances that actors naturally bring to a performance.

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Those apprehensions, however, disappeared once filming began. Nani revealed that Raghav went beyond simply learning and delivering his Telugu lines, constantly thinking about the scene and adding layers to his character. “From day one, when I met him and we started shooting, he did so much with it. He did even more than he had done in Hindi,” Nani shared, highlighting Raghav’s ability to stay connected to the emotion and rhythm of a scene while simultaneously navigating a new language.