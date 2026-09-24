/The Paradise movie review: Nani’s powerful performance cannot save this stretched-out action drama

The Paradise movie review: Nani's latest ambitious film, The Paradise, had given high hopes to fans as the makers did not unveil the trailer before the film was released, but did it manage to live up to that curiosity? Directed by Srikanth Odela, this is their second film together after Dasara. Packed with action and drama, the film revolves around a marginalised group living in an area named Paradise without proper recognition. Their lives are controlled by a powerful man who treats the community as his property.

On paper, The Paradise has got everything: a powerful story, revenge, rebellion, and what not, but watching the film in theatres is a test of patience.

Plot of The Paradise

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Set in the 1980s, The Paradise follows the Savaari community, which has lived without proper legal recognition for decades. They work under the control of a ruthless man, Shikanja Maalik, played by Mohan Babu.

Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni) is among those who demand an identity for the community. Her son Jadal, Nani's character, however, grows up with a deep resentment towards his mother. Since his childhood, he has seen humiliation and violence.

Also Read: Nani clarifies Bengaluru Court order restraining defamatory content does not target genuine movie reviews

The Paradise movie review Photograph: (Instagram)

As a child, Jadal becomes involved in an incident that eventually lands him in prison. Fourteen years later, he returns to Paradise to take revenge on Maalik. He initially has his own reasons for opposing his mother and her fight for the community, but circumstances gradually change.

The film also features Raghav Juyal as Vikram Malik, the son of Maalik, who wants to enter politics to create an identity independent of his father's shadow.

While Kayadu Lohar's Subbalakshmi, or Subbu, is introduced showcasing a different purpose, she eventually becomes involved with Jadal.

Without revealing too much, what follows is Jadal taking up the larger fight for his people.

What works

Nani is the strongest aspect of The Paradise. From his physical transformation to changed body language, his commitment is clearly visible. He approaches Jadal with intensity, including in the action sequences.

However, much of his role is around anger and violence, leaving less space for emotional material.

Also Read: Nani was already a fan of Raghav Juyal before The Paradise

The film's production design and cinematography appear convincing, as the 1980s Paradise setting has a dark, rough and oppressive visual identity. The action and landscape sequences are given the required scale for a film of this magnitude.

No doubt, the large-scale action sequences deliver what they are meant to do, but the issue is that there are simply too many of them.

The Paradise movie review Photograph: (Instagram)

Apart from Nani, Mohan Babu also has the screen presence required to play Shikanja Maalik, but the screenplay does not make enough use of him.

Coming to songs, only Aaya Sher works well.

What doesn't work

The biggest problem with The Paradise is not its ambition, but the screenplay. The first half establishes an interesting story around Jadal's troubled relationship with his mother and his conflict with Maalik, but soon, it loses its grip.

Jadal's revenge then becomes one fight scene after another. Just when the story appears ready to conclude, another conflict begins.

The nearly three-hour runtime becomes particularly difficult to sit through as the film repeatedly makes the same dramatic points.

Additionally, The Paradise is extremely violent, not only in the fight scenes, but also in certain scenes involving pregnant women.

The second half feels unnecessarily stretched as the film keeps adding layers after the central conflict has already been established.

Kayadu Lohar plays Subbu, but her character is given very little meaningful development, and often feels disconnected from the main story. Her story with Jadal also becomes predictable.

Raghav Juyal Vikram, meanwhile, had an interesting idea, but the character largely works as another obstacle for Jadal.

Even Mohan Babu's character is sidelined for considerable portions despite building him as the main antagonist.

A few scenes that are clearly intended to be touching can instead feel awkward or unintentionally funny.

The Paradise movie review Photograph: (Instagram)

The most irritating thing was the unclear dialogue delivery in several scenes. During the noisy action portions, certain lines are difficult to hear. The background score can also feel excessively loud.

Verdict

The Paradise has almost all the ingredients for a powerful action drama: a strong cast, a community fighting for recognition, revenge and plenty of action. But instead of using these elements effectively, the film keeps adding more ideas, characters and subplots until it becomes exhausting to watch.

Nani has given his all to the role, while Mohan Babu also makes his character, Maalik, intimidating. However, the screenplay ends up undermining many of these strengths.

While the film makes you believe that something powerful is cooking, the story keeps getting stretched.