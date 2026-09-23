/Nani clarifies Bengaluru Court order restraining defamatory content does not target genuine movie reviews

Days before the theatrical release, Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise was given legal protection by a Bengaluru court that prohibits the publishing and circulating of any ‘defamatory’ content against the film. The court order led to online speculation that it would affect the reviews for the film. However, now lead actor Nani has clarified that the injunction wasn’t against ‘genuine’ film reviews.

Nani says court order not against ‘genuine’ reviews

The Pradise team was in Mumbai to promote the film on Monday. While speaking at the press conference, the team was asked about the court’s interim injunction restraining the circulation of defamatory content on social media. Nani said the move was aimed at AI and bot-generated material and added, “It does not target genuine reviews.”

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On Saturday, a sessions judge in Bengaluru passed an order on an application filed by the film's producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP.

How does the court order protect The Paradise?

A Bengaluru court has issued a restraining order against the circulation of false and defamatory content targeting the upcoming film The Paradise, citing potential for irreversible financial and reputational harm.

The film's makers approached the court after a wave of posts, comments, and URLs containing derogatory material surfaced across social media following the release of the official teaser on August 6. Arguing that substantial investments were made toward production, marketing, and distribution, the producers warned that unchecked viral dissemination right before the release could inflict unquantifiable commercial damage.

Upon reviewing the submissions and evidence, the court determined that the content exceeded the bounds of fair criticism and appeared intentionally designed to diminish the film's commercial value.