/The Paradise: Nani confirms no trailer ahead of action drama’s release, explains why

Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Paradise, which is expected to arrive later this month. Now, the actor has shared that the team has decided to reveal less about the film before it reaches theatres. At a press meet on Friday, Nani announced that the upcoming action drama will arrive without a trailer.

No trailer for The Paradise

According to Nani, the decision to skip a trailer was due to the team’s current priorities. With the makers concentrating on completing the final version, the actor said they did not want to divert the director, composer Anirudh Ravichander and other members of the team towards another promotional asset.

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"I think there won't be a trailer for Paradise," he said. "If you ask whether the trailer or the movie is more important at this point... under unavoidable circumstances – even though I personally don't like it and really want to cut a good trailer – the entire team collectively made a decision. There will be no trailer for Paradise."

Nani says The Paradise is not a pan-India film

Directed by Srikanth Odela, it is not a pan-India film, as per the actor. "We don’t want to call it a pan-India film. Along with Telugu, it will release in some other languages. Telugu is definitely our prime target, and I hope audiences in other languages also watch Paradise and enjoy it equally," Nani said.

Nani also suggested that the film is more than an action drama. "If you look at the earlier promotional videos, you may think that the film is going to be about violence from start to finish, but there is an emotional story. The Paradise is a beautiful mother-and-son story."

About The Paradise

The film is set against a revolutionary backdrop and follows Jadal, played by Nani, who challenges an oppressive system and fights for the rights and dignity of his people. His personal journey is closely connected to his relationship with his mother, played by Sonali Kulkarni.

The cast also includes Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sampoornesh Babu and Eeshwari Rao in key roles. The director has revealed that the final cut of The Paradise runs for 2 hours and 49 minutes.