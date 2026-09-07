Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /South Cinema
  • /The Paradise: Makers confirm Nani's action thriller to arrive in September; shut down delay rumours

The Paradise: Makers confirm Nani's action thriller to arrive in September; shut down delay rumours

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 22:26 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 22:26 IST
The Paradise: Makers confirm Nani's action thriller to arrive in September; shut down delay rumours

The Paradise Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Nani's The Paradise will arrive in cinemas this September. The makers reassured fans through a social media post on Monday, putting an end to the delay rumours. 

The makers of Nani's The Paradise have reaffirmed the release date of the upcoming action thriller. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film will hit theatres later this month. The update brings an end to speculation that the film could be postponed yet again.

The Paradise to release this month

The team issued clarification on Monday, September 7, when the film’s official X account shared a fresh release-date poster. The post said, "#THEPARADISE in cinemas 24-09-2026", confirming that there has been no change to the previously announced schedule.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The team has also indicated that premiere shows are planned for September 23.

What was the rumour

Trending Stories

The latest update comes amid reports claiming that The Paradise could be pushed to October 1. Speculation reportedly grew around the film’s pending technical and post-production work.

According to reports by Gulte, producer Sudhakar Cherukuri has allocated around Rs 2 crore for the climax’s CG work. The scale of the sequence was reportedly contributing to a longer post-production timeline.

The Paradise was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on March 26, after which its theatrical debut was moved to August 21. The makers eventually announced September 24 as the new date.

About The Paradise

The Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with filmmaker Srikanth Odela following Dasara. Their upcoming project promises an intense and action-driven world.

Nani is set to play Jadal, a character shown in a rugged avatar. The project also features Raghav Juyal as the antagonist, while Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Maalik. Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Eeshwari Rao are also playing key roles. Keerthy Suresh is also expected to appear in a special cameo.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film has already generated attention with tracks including Aaya Sher and Yeshanagula.

The Paradise is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 24, 2026.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics