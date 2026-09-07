/The Paradise: Makers confirm Nani's action thriller to arrive in September; shut down delay rumours

The makers of Nani's The Paradise have reaffirmed the release date of the upcoming action thriller. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film will hit theatres later this month. The update brings an end to speculation that the film could be postponed yet again.

The Paradise to release this month

The team issued clarification on Monday, September 7, when the film’s official X account shared a fresh release-date poster. The post said, "#THEPARADISE in cinemas 24-09-2026", confirming that there has been no change to the previously announced schedule.

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The team has also indicated that premiere shows are planned for September 23.

What was the rumour

The latest update comes amid reports claiming that The Paradise could be pushed to October 1. Speculation reportedly grew around the film’s pending technical and post-production work.

According to reports by Gulte, producer Sudhakar Cherukuri has allocated around Rs 2 crore for the climax’s CG work. The scale of the sequence was reportedly contributing to a longer post-production timeline.

The Paradise was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on March 26, after which its theatrical debut was moved to August 21. The makers eventually announced September 24 as the new date.

About The Paradise

The Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with filmmaker Srikanth Odela following Dasara. Their upcoming project promises an intense and action-driven world.

Nani is set to play Jadal, a character shown in a rugged avatar. The project also features Raghav Juyal as the antagonist, while Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Maalik. Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Eeshwari Rao are also playing key roles. Keerthy Suresh is also expected to appear in a special cameo.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film has already generated attention with tracks including Aaya Sher and Yeshanagula.