Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday stated that freedom of speech should not become an excuse for making derogatory comments about women. His remarks came in the state Assembly amid the ongoing controversy surrounding DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin’s alleged ‘double-meaning’ comments involving Trisha Krishnan.

CM Vijay reacts to Stalin’s alleged ‘double-meaning’ comments

While he did not take any names, CM Vijay noted that political opponents should not go for personal attacks. "We need to think about the extent to which everyone is exercising their freedom of expression and freedom of speech.

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Politically, anyone can criticise anyone. The people are watching everything live. But in the name of politics, if we personally demean our people, women, or anyone else and speak in a very low and degrading manner, my request is: please don’t do that. This is a general request to everyone," he said in the state Assembly.

Vijay also spoke about the use of language that could have an offensive meaning when referring to women.

“We should know how to use freedom of speech. At the same time, to portray women in a demeaning or ‘double meaning’ context is not right," Vijay said. "People are watching those speaking in double meaning. I just want to say that we have women at home, mothers, sisters, daughters. If women are insulted, the law will take action."

The TVK leader also brought up former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa while stressing the importance of maintaining dignity during political debates. Referring to the treatment she faced inside the Assembly, he said, "We have seen how many insults Madam Jayalalithaa faced in the Assembly. I repeat, you can comment politically, but demeaning women is not right. I’m not here to advise them. This is reality."

Stalin-Trisha controversy

It began during a public meeting in Thanjavur regarding the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. While Udhayanidhi Stalin was addressing the gathering, the crowd reportedly began chanting actor Trisha’s name.

He subsequently made a remark that many interpreted as vulgar and as an indirect reference to the actor. The comment triggered a political backlash, particularly from the TVK.