/'Drama at this age is embarrassing...' Trisha's IG story seen as indirect response to Udhayanidhi Stalin row

DMK leader and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin triggered a major controversy after making alleged double-meaning remarks about actress Trisha Krishnan at a recent public event. His comments quickly went viral and drew criticism online.



Trisha, who had remained silent for days, has now broken her silence on Instagram. The actress shared a series of posts for the first time since the controversy erupted.

Trisha Krishnan’s shares her first comment after Stalin bl’controversy

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A week after the controversy erupted, Trisha made her return to social media, but she didn't address the controversy directly. She did, however, share a post hinting at the drama that unfolded in the first week of August.

Trisha Krishnan’s IG story Photograph: (IG)

In one of the posts that she re-shared, it reads, “Drama at this age is embarrassing ... Go make some money and find peace.” However, she has not taken any names. But this post has been seen as her reaction to Stalin's comments that triggered massive controversy.



Trisha Krishnan’s IG story Photograph: (IG)

Not just one post, but she has re-shared another post with an evil eye emoji, reading, “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for.” Her comments came after she shared a series of posts from her grandmother's 98th birthday celebrations. She shared photos featuring her, her mother and another family member and friends celebrating the birthday.

Not just Trisha, but her mother, Uma Krishnan Ganapathy, has shared a post about minding her business. The post reads, “do workouts, do skincare, smell nice, drink water, make money, be nice to people, mind your business.” Neither Trisha nor her mother has taken any names. But their first post after controversy reads like a subtle jab at Udhayanidhi Stalin.

What is the Udhayanidhi Stalin controversy all about?

Speaking at the Cauvery water protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made a remark that was taken as a 'double meaning' statement against Trisha while targeting CM Joseph Vijay over Cauvery water. Speaking on why Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water, and calling out Vijay, he was met with the crowd chanting, "Trisha, Trisha." This was in reference to the close bond the actress is said to share with the actor.