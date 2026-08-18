/Trisha gets front seat at Independence Day event; DMK lashes out at Chief Minister Vijay

On Tuesday (18thAugust), Tamil Nadu's principal opposition DMK's Murasoli Newspaper published a scathing editorial against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for offering a front-row seat to an actress at the Official Independence Day event held in Chennai. "The wind blew away the dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day. Shamelessly, an actress was offered the front-row seat at the event, and the duo were seen saluting each other. This sight cannot be tolerated by even those who voted for him. The person who has come to occupy the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today is someone who seeks to justify such shameful and repulsive acts." The Murasoli editorial does not name the actress.

Vijay's co-star of many films, Trisha Krishnan, was seated in the front row of the Independence Day event held at Fort St Geroge in Chennai. Trisha was seen seated beside Vijay's parents, Chandrasekar and Shobha. Videos of Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha smilingly saluting each other had gone viral on the occasion and sparked commentary and memes on social media platforms. Since February 2026, Vijay's personal life has attracted a lot of attention, as it came to light that his wife Sangeetha had filed a divorce petition, intending to end their marriage of 26 years. The divorce petition had alleged of "an adulterous relationship with an actress, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust".Recent court documents show that the divorce petition has been withdrawn.

The editorial also attacks the actor-turned-Chief Minister Vijay for granting Government posts to his close associates from the world of cinema. "Venkat Narayana, who produced the Vijay film 'Jana Nayagan' has been made Tamil Nadu Government's special representative to Delhi; Archana Kalpathi, who produced the Vijay film's G.O.A.T and Bigil is on the Government panel that will select temple trustees. Jagadish Palanisami who produced Vijay's filmLeo, is the personal Secretary to the Chief Minister. Even his personal astrologer has been crowned. Those who spent money for Vijay prior to the elections are getting Government posts, this is what is happening. Does Vijay think that people will accept all this ?" it reads.

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Even Vijay fans are not able to accept that an actress is being offered a front-row seat at the state government's official Independence Day event. So, how can common people accept it, asks the Murasoli editorial.