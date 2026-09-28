/Musk plans to more than double xAI's chips to over 1.2 million Nvidia GPUs by year-end

The clearest measure of the AI arms race is not model quality but raw compute, and Elon Musk has just put a startling number on his side of it.

Musk said xAI's Colossus 2 computing cluster in Memphis could more than double its Nvidia chip count by the end of 2026 — the most detailed timeline yet for one of the fastest infrastructure build-outs in the industry.

The Numbers

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Colossus 2 currently runs around 550,000 Nvidia chips — a mix of the company's GB200 and GB300 accelerators. Musk laid out three further waves: roughly 220,000 more chips online within a week, another 220,000 in November, and a further 220,000 by the end of December 'if we have luck'.

That would take Colossus 2 past 1.2 million Nvidia GPUs. Combined with the existing Colossus 1 next door, the Memphis site would approach 1.44 million accelerators — one of the largest concentrations of AI computing power anywhere.

Why Compute Is The Race

Behind these numbers is a simple logic that now governs the industry.

Training the most capable models takes enormous amounts of computing power, and, broadly, more compute buys more capability. That has turned access to chips — and the money and power to run them — into the binding constraint on who can compete at the frontier. xAI started later than OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, and a build-out at this pace is how it tries to close that gap by brute force.

The Business Underneath

One detail reframes this from a vanity project into a business, and it is easy to miss.

xAI was folded into SpaceX earlier this year, and Colossus does not only train Musk's own Grok model — its compute is now sold to outside customers, reportedly including Anthropic and Google. So a rival's data centre is, in part, infrastructure his competitors rent. In an industry short of compute, owning a vast cluster is a product in itself, and the arms race and the landlord business are the same building.

The Reasons For Caution

The figures deserve the scepticism any Musk timeline invites, and that is not a cheap shot.

These are projections, with the final wave explicitly hedged on luck. Chip deliveries slip, and a target for December stated in September is a plan, not a fact. There is also the question the headline number does not answer: whether that many chips can be powered, cooled and actually kept usefully busy. Memphis has already faced scrutiny over the power and environmental load of the existing site, and doubling it sharpens those questions rather than settling them.

A GPU count is an input. What gets trained on it is the outcome, and that part is still to be demonstrated.

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