/'Countries far from conflict are penalised': Jaishankar calls for Gulf peace, seafarer safety at UN

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday (Sept 26) called for restraint and de-escalation in ongoing conflicts, stressing the need to protect civilians and keep energy and trade routes open.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar said conflicts are affecting countries far from the areas where fighting is taking place.

“Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs,” Jaishankar said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

EAM said the ongoing conflict in the Gulf was worsening an already difficult global situation. He also raised concern over attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers travelling through international waterways.

“This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable,” he said.

Jaishankar called on all parties to exercise restraint, reduce tensions and protect civilians. He also stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of energy and commerce.

“India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” he said.

He said India was prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at improving the situation, particularly on food and energy security. Jaishankar also backed a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East and said India was contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for Palestinians.

“We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution. In the meantime, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Jaishankar calls for reformed multilateralism

New Delhi's top diplomat also said the world was moving towards a multipolar order and called for reforms in the global multilateral system.

“We are now well on our way towards a multi-polar world. The post-1945 order is giving way to new realities. This process of adjustment, accommodation and acceptance will not be easy. Much of the turbulence that we witness today emanates from those very difficulties,” he said.

He said a diverse world should move towards a more democratic system through dialogue, wider consultations and transparent decision-making.

“Yet, the march of an intrinsically diverse world, towards a more democratic future, cannot be halted. Peace in a pluralistic order requires civil conversations; it requires broad-based consultations; it requires transparent decision-making,” Jaishankar said.

He added that large sections of the global population could not be left out of international decision-making and said the case for reforming multilateral institutions was becoming stronger.

“Large sections of humanity cannot be excluded from that process. The case for reformed multilateralism only gets stronger day after day,” he said.