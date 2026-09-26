/Asian Games 2026: India women’s kabaddi team edge Iran 37-34 to clinch 3rd gold medal

The Indian women’s kabaddi team dug in deep in the second half to edge out Iran 37-34 in the final on Saturday to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. A close win at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium raises India’s gold medal tally at the competition to three. The Indian women’s kabaddi team has now won four out of the five Asian Games gold medals contested since the event debuted at the continental meet in 2010. Iran, however, won the title in 2018 in Jakarta, beating India in the final.

For Iran, their star raider and captain Zahra Karimi started on the bench, whereas the defending champions India made a bright start with raiders Pooja, Sanju Devi and Nikita Hathwala bagging early points and racing to a 5-2 lead. Iran levelled the score with a super tackle and took a 7-5 lead. India bounced back with the first all-out of the match on Iran to open up a 13-10 advantage.

Nikita Hathwala followed up with a two-point raid soon after to make it 15-10.

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Iranian captain Karimi was back on the mat and tried to inspire a turnaround with Atena Madedi aiding the cause, only for the Indian defence to keep a lid on Iran’s star raider Saniya Naeimi, not allowing her any breathing space.

After Sanju Devi executed another multi-point raid – a bonus and two touch points, pushing India’s lead into the double digits, the final two minutes before the halftime belonged to Iran. A super tackle followed by a bonus and a brilliant ankle hold by Madedi saw Iran cut the deficit to 22-16 at the break.

Iran looked stronger in the second half, with the defence dictating terms. Saniya Naeimi found her groove, much to Iran’s cheering as they further reduced the deficit to 23-20. India’s Ritu Negi executed a brilliant thigh hold on Saniya for a super tackle when India was down to just two on the mat. Pooja also kept picking up decisive points, keeping India from being cleaned out.

With just four minutes left on the clock, India worked its way to a 34-28 lead, eventually sealing the game with a 37-34 win to defend its gold medal.

"We never thought we might lose; our plan was to fight right till the end and win," India captain Pushpa Rana said after the match. "We have played them before and knew they can pose a tough challenge," she said, applauding the Iran team for a close match.