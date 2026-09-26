/Heart of the Beast review: Brad Pitt leads a gripping tale of survival and loyalty

Brad Pitt ventures into the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness with an unlikely but unforgettable companion in Heart of the Beast. Directed by David Ayer, the survival thriller combines harsh landscapes, physical danger and emotional vulnerability to tell a story that ultimately goes beyond simply making it out alive. At its centre is the relationship between former Special Forces soldier James Belmont and his retired combat dog, Odin.

Plot of Heart of the Beast

Brad Pitt plays the role of retired Special Forces veteran James Belmont and his four-legged companion, combat veteran German Shepherd Odin, who share a quiet, solitary life, following the decades of military service in Iraq and Afghanistan. Facing several battles together, the duo carry physical and emotional scars, including PTSD nightmares, with Odin walking with the help of a prosthetic leg and titanium teeth.

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However, for a simple break, the duo fly a small plane into the remote Alaskan wilderness for a peaceful camping and fly-fishing trip. However, things take a drastic turn when they were flying back amid the changing weather, James suffers a sudden heart attack, causing the plane to lose control and crash into the water. After the sudden hit, James manages to survive and rescue his stunned canine companion.

Stranded roughly 60 miles away from the nearest road or civilisation, James relies on his map, compass, and military training to map out a route to safety. Facing a ticking clock due to his failing heart and lack of rescue, James and Odin battle freezing terrain, a grizzly bear, a wolf pack, and a dangerous river sweep. How the duo push through the standard wilderness survival and the mutual dependence form the main crux of the story.

What works?

Brad Pitt, as always, has shown his acting and versatality. His performance is largely built around restraint, physicality and small expressions, which suits a character accustomed to operating without much emotional display. Apart from Brad Pitt, his co-star, the German Shepherd communicates through movement, looks and reactions rather than dialogue or exaggerated human-like behaviour. That makes the relationship between James and Odin feel surprisingly natural.

The film's strongest scenes aren't necessarily the ones involving bears, wolves or dangerous terrain. Its quieter moments, when James and Odin simply depend on one another, give the survival story its emotional meaning.

What does not work?

The film throws one obstacle after another at its protagonists. While this maintains momentum, the repeated cycle of danger, escape and another danger can eventually become predictable. The central idea, a tough veteran and his loyal dog facing nature together, isn't particularly unfamiliar. The film doesn't completely reinvent the survival genre; instead, it relies on the execution and the relationship between its two central characters.

Final verdict

Heart of the Beast may not reinvent the survival genre, but it doesn't need to. Instead, its biggest strength is the simple relationship between a human being and a dog. Brad Pitt brings maturity and restraint to James, while Odin provides the warmth and emotional expression that keeps the journey engaging.

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