/The Paradise actor heartbroken as his scenes were edited out, still backs Nani's film: 'If you keep looking for logic..'

Nani-starrer The Paradise has been released to negative reviews despite the massive hype surrounding it. While the movie isn't earning much praise, one of the actors, Remo Raheen, has expressed displeasure over his scenes being cut short, even as he defended Nani's film.

Srikanth Odela's directorial has been one of the most talked-about movies, and now that it has arrived, the reaction that the movie is getting is largely negative over the story. However, Nani's performance has been widely praised.

Remo Raheen opens up on his scene being cut short in The Paradise

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Actor Remo Raheen has expressed displeasure over his scene being cut short, even as he came out in defence of Nani's film.

In his video, Raheen revealed that his truck scene in the movie, was originally 5-7 minutes long. But it was trimmed significantly due to the film's length.

Also Read: Nani was already a fan of Raghav Juyal before The Paradise

Remo defended the movie, said, “I have been feeling bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5-7 minutes long. But due to the film’s length, they had to cut it short.”

Opening up about his disappointment over his truncated role, Raheen went on to describe the hardships actors face when their work doesn't make it to the final cut:

“There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes—into which one has poured their heart and soul—end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish,” he wrote.

Despite his disappointment, Raheen defended the film against the negative reviews and the criticism around its logic, ''If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don’t kill cinema, support it. Everyone is calling it a bad film, but it’s not at all. Watch it with your family.”

The film follows a marginalised community living in an area called Paradise, denied basic recognition and rights. Their lives are controlled by a powerful, oppressive figure who treats both the people and the land as his personal property. This is Odela’s second film with Nani after the director's debut project, Dasara, in 2023.

Nani plays the role of Jadal. Apart from Nani, the movie also stars Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles

The Paradise movie review: Nani’s powerful performance cannot save this stretched-out action drama