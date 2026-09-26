/Sawan Barwal smashes national record to win Asian Games silver in men's marathon

Sawan Barwal creates history at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya by winning a historic silver medal in the men’s marathon, India’s first medal in this discipline in 44 years. Sawan smashed the national record, which was also his personal best of 2:11:37, to finish second behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita, who won gold in 2:10:49. China’s Peiyou Feng took bronze with 2:12:13.

19 runners competed in the medal event, with Barwal and Kartik Karkera among the two Indians. Barwal established himself among the leaders and was placed second at the halfway mark with a time of 1:05:54. Barwal held onto his position as the race entered its final stages. With close to seven kilometers left, Barwal continued to chase Yamashita.

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While the Japanese marathon runner eventually opened up a gap, Barwal maintained his pace and stayed firmly in the silver-medal position. He eventually finished second to secure India’s first Asian Games marathon medal since the 1982 Delhi Games, and the country’s first medal in this event on foreign soil. Kartik Karkera, however, finished 17th among 19 competitors with 2:22:41.

Meanwhile, a silver medal win added to Barwal’s rising record tally. In April, he broke a piece of history by breaking Shivnath Singh’s 48-year-old national marathon record at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.