/Asian Games: Shooting spree continues as India win silver in women’s 50m rifle 3P team event

Indian shooters continue to make the country proud at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa K. Vinod and Ashi Chouksey clinched a silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event early on Sunday (Sep 26), adding to India's burgeoning shooting medal count. India registered 1,763 points to finish second, while China equalled their Games record with 1,773 points to claim the coveted gold.

Riding on the team success, Tilottama and Vidarsa qualified for the individual final after finishing third and sixth, respectively. Ashi, however, missed out on the top-eight cut despite contributing to the team’s silver.

Tilottama leads from the front

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Tilottama was India’s leading performer in the qualification, finishing third with 590 points. The Indian shooter claimed 197 in the kneeling position before registering 198 in prone. Tilottama held her nerve in standing next, registering a series of 97 and 98 to secure a place in the final. Two Chinese shooters attained the top two spots with 594 and 591 finishes.

Vidarsa produced a stunning comeback following a difficult start to her qualification campaign. After starting with a score of 193 in kneeling, Vidarsa bounced back with an excellent 199 in prone to climb the standings. In the standing position, she shot a consecutive series of 98s to accumulate 588 points, which lifted her to the sixth position and secured India’s second spot in the individual final.