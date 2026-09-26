/‘Serial practitioner of terrorism’: Jaishankar calls out Pakistan’s ‘state-sponsored’ terror at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (Sep 26) issued a blunt warning to Pakistan over terrorism. Speaking at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar referred to Pakistan as a “serial practitioner of terrorism” that “misrepresented facts” before the UNGA a day earlier. He also drew a red line to the country’s “state-sponsored” terror, reiterating India’s “zero tolerance” approach towards terrorism. He also stated that governments indulging in terror practices must be held accountable. Jaishankar urged UN members to “expose” and counter financial aspects of terror.

“A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable,” Jaishankar said. “There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered.”

Referring to a heated exchange with a Pakistani journalist a day earlier, Jaishankar said, “Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly.”

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“Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand,” he said.

Reiterating India’s approach to terrorism, the minister said, “Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised. Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism, and understandings premised on that will naturally be called into question. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend its ways.”

Earlier on Friday (Sep 25), Jaishankar responded sharply to a journalist who questioned when the Indian government would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “A terrorist country is asking me that question?” Jaishankar said in response. Following his response, Jaishankar and other delegates left the room while the journalist continued speaking.