/Jay-Z rape case: Accuser says allegations were false, never met rapper

A sexual assault allegation against Jay-Z took a new turn after the woman who claimed the rapper raped her when she was 13 formally retracted her allegations. She has reportedly stated in a court declaration that she never met or spoke to Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the woman named Jane Doe in court documents had accused Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her at a party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

She had filed the civil lawsuit in 2024 and later withdrew it in February 2025.

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She says allegations were false

According to a 12-page declaration filed in Manhattan federal court on September 24, the woman acknowledged that her claims against Jay-Z were false.

“Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever,” she said, as per Rolling Stone. “There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter."

The woman also said, "I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone."

It was submitted in connection with Jay-Z's ongoing malicious prosecution lawsuit against her former lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Following the latest filing, the rapper has reportedly agreed to remove the woman as a defendant from that case.

What was the original case?

According to Rolling Stone, the woman had initially brought her case against Combs in October 2024. Jay-Z was later added in an amended complaint in December that year. As per the allegations at the time, she claimed the two musicians sexually assaulted her at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in September 2000.

Jay-Z had strongly denied the accusation from the outset. The woman ultimately dismissed her lawsuit against both men with prejudice in February 2025.

In her latest declaration, the woman said she responded to a Facebook advertisement seeking people who had sexual assault claims involving Combs.

“The ad triggered memories of being raped when I was 13 years old,” she said.

She claimed that she subsequently contacted a law firm. According to her declaration, she did not recall authorising the filing of the lawsuit in the form in which it was eventually submitted.

She also alleged that her legal team did not carry out “any independent investigation, background inquiry, or due diligence” before filing the complaint.