/Beyoncé and Jay-Z's East Hampton property breached after man drives through gate

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's East Hampton estate became the scene of an unexpected security incident after a man allegedly drove his vehicle through the property's front gate. The incident has since sparked an investigation into what led to the breach.

Security scare at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's residence

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's residence this week was reportedly breached after a man crashed his car into the front gate of their New York gate, as per the report of TMZ. Reportedly, a 63-year-old man drove his car at a high rate of speed up the driveway of their East Hampton mansion and smashed through the gates, as per the police report.

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In addition, the police officials said that the man didn't brake when he came up on the mechanical gates, allegedly causing significant damage. He was placed under arrest and was brought to Stoney Brook Hospital for pain. Detective Sergeant Jennifer Dunn said the driver appeared confused during and after the incident. She added that he has no criminal record and did not mention Jay-Z, Beyoncé or anyone living at the property.

Investigators also learned that before the crash, the man had stopped at another nearby home looking for a woman. After being told she did not live there, he drove away. The homeowner also reportedly told police that the man seemed confused. Police authorities have reported that they have found no weapons or any evidence of threat. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are yet to respond to the incident.

All about Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, often dubbed the music's power couple, tied the knot in April 2008 and have three children: Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. The pair possess multi-million dollar real estate portfolios, with homes in locations like East Hampton and Los Angeles.

The duo met when Beyoncé was 18 and JAY-Z was 30. After collaborating on hits like "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" and "Crazy in Love", they made their relationship official to the public. Their marriage later faced public scrutiny regarding infidelity rumours, which they famously processed through art: Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade and JAY-Z’s LP 4:44.