Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter to narrate audiobook 'Hair Love'

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s first child, Blue Ivy Carter is entering the audio medium as she is set to narrate an audiobook.

The eight-year-old will narrate the audiobook production of Matthew A. Cherry's ‘Hair Love’. The announcement was made on Monday.

Matthew Cherry also shared a sample of Blue Ivy Carter’s narration of the children’s book. The book has been illustrated by Vashti Harrison.

The ‘Hair Love’ audiobook is produced and published by Dreamscape Media. It is based on the Oscar-winning short film and New York Times bestseller published last year. It tells the story of a Black father learning to style his daughter Zuri's hair for the first time.

Currently there has been an announcement for a 12-episode animated series called ‘Young Love’, based on Hair Love's characters.

'A Quiet Place' spinoff in works after horror-thriller stunned fans with concept

The audiobook is available now in the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy Carter also appeared in Beyonce's ‘Black Is King’ visual album which debuted on Disney Plus in July. She is also the youngest recipient of a BET Award after winning for Beyonce's song ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Johnny Depp, Kevin Spacey & other actors who've been replaced from a project after serious allegations