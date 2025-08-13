/WATCH | Viral video shows woman jogging past burning barricade amid Paris unrest, sparks online debate

A video showing a woman jogging past a burning barricade amid protests and unrest in Paris has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate over her apparent indifference to the chaos around her. The video shows the woman continuing her morning run despite smoke, flames and disruption on the streets. While some social media users have mocked her seemingly unbothered attitude, others have defended her decision to maintain her daily routine amid the tense situation.

The video surfaced amid claims of demonstrations over the rising cost of living, including increasing expenses for fuel, food and other essential goods. Images of burning barricades, disrupted roads and damaged shops have further highlighted the unrest surrounding the protests. In the viral clip, the woman can be seen jogging past a barricade engulfed in flames, moving through thick black smoke as though the surrounding disturbances have not interrupted her workout. Sharing the footage on X, one user highlighted the striking contrast between a city experiencing unrest and an individual seemingly determined to finish her daily exercise. The user accused the woman of displaying ‘main character syndrome’, suggesting that she appeared more focused on achieving her daily step target than paying attention to the unfolding protests.

Watch the viral video here

‘She’s free to go for a jog’: Internet divided over woman’s decision

The video has drawn sharply divided reactions online, with users debating whether the woman's actions reflected indifference to the unrest or simply an attempt to continue with her everyday life. Some viewers questioned the decision to jog through an area where burning barricades and thick smoke could pose safety risks. Others argued that a short video offered little insight into the woman's circumstances, intentions or state of mind.