Federal agents responded to a reported shooting near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, US authorities said. Local media reports citing police suggested that at least one person had died in the incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed the response through a post on X, saying, "Additional information will be shared as it becomes available," the agency's Columbus office said.

According to local media reports citing police, one person was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 pm local time. Another victim was also found at the scene, but authorities had not disclosed their condition at the time of reporting. Federal authorities have yet to release further details about the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting. "We want to make it clear this was not an attack on the mosque," said Sgt. James Fuqua, who said one person was killed in the shooting.