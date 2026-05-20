/Ex-OpenAI engineer accused of planting recording device in office had links to Saudi Royal, prosecutors say

A former OpenAI engineer accused of secretly installing an audio-recording device inside an executive conference room was in frequent contact with a member of the Saudi royal family and allegedly planned to leave the United States for Riyadh before his arrest, federal prosecutors said in a court filing. Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national, allegedly used artificial intelligence tools to help develop encrypted recording devices and identify meeting rooms used by OpenAI executives, government officials and business partners, according to prosecutors.

Alfozan reportedly earned an annual salary of $385,000 at OpenAI and received a $2.2 million equity grant when he joined the artificial intelligence company in July 2025. In an 11-page court memorandum, prosecutors said investigators recovered evidence indicating that Alfozan may have intended to install additional recording devices inside OpenAI offices. The filing also disclosed WhatsApp communications between Alfozan and an unidentified member of the Saudi royal family, who allegedly encouraged him to return to the kingdom and participate in a Saudi AI initiative. Investigators also reportedly found photographs of potential surveillance locations, searches related to meetings between OpenAI and Saudi government officials, and notes suggesting that Alfozan intended to retrieve the devices before leaving the company.

Prosecutors detail alleged recording device inside OpenAI office

According to the filing, Alfozan allegedly installed a concealed recording device on September 28 by inserting it into a USB port at the back of a television in an executive conference room at OpenAI. Investigators alleged that the device remained in place for multiple days. Prosecutors said he modified the device to prevent data transfer between it and the television into which it was inserted and had also encrypted the content stored on the device's microSD.

The alleged incident has raised concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive corporate information, given the nature of the meetings held in the conference room. According to prosecutors, those meetings frequently involve discussions of highly confidential technical, commercial, and strategic information, including proprietary research, as well as nonpublic information about OpenAI's technical progress and strategic decisions, capabilities, priorities, government engagements, and commercial relationships.

Investigators further alleged that, during the period surrounding the device's installation, OpenAI executives met with government officials in the same room. The filing stated that the defendant's conduct could pose a danger to the national security of the United States. Authorities also reportedly found photographs on Alfozan's cellphone showing at least one other concealed recording device, along with electronic equipment in additional OpenAI meeting rooms.

AI chatbot allegedly used to develop recording technology

Prosecutors alleged that Alfozan used an AI chatbot account belonging to his wife in the days before the device was installed to research ways to customise and improve the recording equipment. According to the filing, his searches included how to:

Build a continuous audio recorder

Capture microphone audio and save compressed WAV recordings to an SD card

Improve audio and live listening"

Develop … speech-triggered recording

Add browser access and controls including live listening

Encrypt the SD card

Decrypt and recover recordings from the removed card

These alleged searches form part of the government's case concerning the preparation and use of the recording device. The allegations have not, by themselves, established guilt.

Saudi Royal allegedly encouraged engineer to return to Riyadh

The court filing also outlined Alfozan's reported communications with a member of the Saudi royal family.

Prosecutors alleged that throughout 2025 and 2026, Alfozan was in frequent communication via WhatsApp with a member of the Saudi Royal Family, including as recently as October 5, 2026. According to the government, the royal family member told Alfozan that Saudi Arabia was launching an artificial intelligence initiative and encouraged him to join it. "Saudi needs you more than [sic] the US!" the member reportedly wrote while attempting to recruit him. Prosecutors said Alfozan agreed in principle but indicated that he did not intend to leave until his stock vested.

Arrest came days before planned one-way flight to Saudi Arabia

Authorities arrested Alfozan on October 9, three days before he was scheduled to travel from San Francisco to Riyadh with his wife and infant son on a one-way flight, according to the filing. Prosecutors alleged that his wife and three-month-old son subsequently left the United States on October 10 on business-class tickets purchased by a Saudi military official. Before his arrest, Alfozan had reportedly been scheduled to begin two months of parental leave in October 2026. The government has cited the planned travel, his financial resources and his alleged connections as reasons to seek his continued detention while the case proceeds.

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