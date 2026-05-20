/US midterm elections 2026: Early voting picks up pace ahead of November 3 polls

Early voting is underway across the United States ahead of the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, in which voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as governors in several states.

Although midterm elections take place halfway through a president's four-year term, they can significantly influence the balance of power in Congress. More than 100 million Americans are expected to cast their ballots this year, based on turnout in the 2022 midterms.

The elections have also seen record campaign spending, with political advertisements attracting $3.8 billion by October 12, according to AdImpact, which tracks political advertising. Some of the highest spending has been recorded in closely contested Senate races in Texas, Ohio and Michigan.

Early voting underway across states

Several states have already opened early voting, with schedules varying across the country. Minnesota, South Dakota and Virginia were among the first to begin on September 18, followed by Vermont on September 19 and Illinois on September 24.

In October, California, Maine, Montana and Nebraska opened early voting on October 5. Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio and Wyoming followed on October 6, while Arizona began on October 7.

Georgia and Idaho started voting on October 13, followed by Iowa, Kansas, Rhode Island and Tennessee on October 14. North Carolina opened early voting on October 15, while Washington began on October 16. Nevada and Massachusetts followed on October 17.

Texas began in-person early voting on October 19, allowing registered voters to cast their ballots until October 30. Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut and South Carolina are also scheduled to begin early voting around this time. Colorado started accepting mail ballots on October 2, ahead of the opening of its in-person voting centres.

More states to open early voting

Several more states will open early voting in the coming days. Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Wisconsin and Utah are scheduled to begin on October 20, followed by West Virginia on October 21. Delaware and Maryland are set to start on October 22.

Florida, Michigan, New Jersey and New York are scheduled to open early voting on October 24, while the District of Columbia is expected to begin on October 26. Oklahoma follows on October 28, and Kentucky on October 29.

Voting arrangements differ across the country. Oregon primarily conducts elections by mail, while North Dakota and Pennsylvania have schedules that vary by jurisdiction.