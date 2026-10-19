/Baby orangutan rescued in India returns to Indonesia

New Delhi: A baby Sumatran orangutan "Rocky" seized in India nearly two years ago has finally returned to Indonesia in a rare cross-border operation that offers a template for future rescues.

The infant arrived at Kualanamu Airport in Medan on Monday after being flown from Gujarat, where it was rescued in November 2024. Officials from India’s consulate in Medan joined Indonesian forestry staff for a reception organised by the Ministry of Forestry.

Indian Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement that the successful transfer “reflects the close bilateral ties between India and Indonesia and their shared commitment to the protection and conservation of endangered species,” and sets “a positive precedent for future cooperation in wildlife conservation.”

Since its rescue, the orangutan received veterinary treatment and specialised housing from Indian wildlife authorities. In a goodwill gesture, India waived all costs of its care before the transfer. CITES Management Authorities in both countries oversaw the process to meet international rules governing the movement of endangered species.

Indonesia’s Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni welcomed the return. “Good cooperation between India and Indonesia..... along with existing institutions including the Centre for Orangutan Protection and Fauna Land, made this possible,” he said. He described the day as “very meaningful” because of the presence of public figure Kang Irfan Hakim, “who loves animals and tirelessly campaigns for the importance of wild animals and wildlife welfare.”

Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered. Habitat destruction and the illegal pet trade have driven sharp population declines, with infants often smuggled out of Indonesia and sold as exotic pets. Successful repatriations remain uncommon.

The case is not isolated. Five more young orangutans rescued in Odisha in September 2026 are currently under care at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. Indonesian wildlife experts are due to visit India in November to help verify their origin and accelerate their return, according to the Indian embassy in Jakarta.