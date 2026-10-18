/Taylor Swift performs at star-studded Academy Museum Gala 2026 in stunning Dior ensemble

Taylor Swift attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, as it hosted its sixth annual gala. She chose a custom-looking, Cinderella-inspired ensemble from Dior with sparkling details for the event.

What Taylor Swift wore for the gala

Designed by Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson, Swift’s strapless gown featured a muted ice-blue shade, a softly gathered bodice and a voluminous, finely pleated skirt. A dramatic train added movement to the silhouette, and it also featured an embellished crystal bow at the neckline.

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According to reports, the Grammy-winning artist complemented the dress with diamond jewellery from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection. Her accessories included platinum earrings set with 32.40 carats of diamonds, a gold ring featuring 5.78 carats of diamonds and a platinum-and-diamond bracelet.

Swift’s association with Anderson is not new. The designer also created her wedding dress for her July 2026 wedding to Travis Kelce. Speaking about their professional relationship during Paris Couture Week in July, Anderson told WWD Paris bureau chief Joelle Diderich, “It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding.”

Taylor Swift performs at the Academy Museum Gala

The singer was also among the evening’s performers. Her Toy Story song “I Knew It, I Knew You” has prompted speculation about a possible Best Original Song nomination at the 2027 Academy Awards. However, its Oscar prospects remain unconfirmed.

Ahead of the gala, Amy Homma, director and president of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, expressed her excitement about welcoming the singer. “Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” Homma said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

Other celebrities who attended the event

The gala also recognised three prominent figures from the film industry for their contributions to cinema.

Charlize Theron received the Icon Award, filmmaker and composer John Carpenter was presented with the Luminary Award, and Colman Domingo received the Vantage Award.

The event was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were other prominent names spotted at the gala.